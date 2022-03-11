Thousands attend Friday prayers at Masjid-al-Haram, Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW)  

RIYADH: Thousands of people attended Friday prayers at Masjid-al-Haram and Masjid e Nabvi (SAW), following a decision from Saudi Arabia to lift all COVID restrictions, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, thousands of people attended the Friday prayers at the Masjid al-Haram after authorities lifted restrictions regarding social distancing, COVID vaccination and other measures.

People are flocking from across the country and abroad now as many of the precautionary measures that were in place have now been removed. Video taken today before the Friday Prayers. pic.twitter.com/4HNCHkC64f — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) March 11, 2022



The Mataf, the open white area immediately around the Kaaba where tawaf takes place, remained full of people as special prayers were offered during the Friday prayers.

Sheikh Salaah Al Budair ascends the Minbar to deliver the Jumu’ah Khutbah at Masjid An Nabawi moments ago. #haramaininfo pic.twitter.com/npiCkdQZyy — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) March 11, 2022



The authorities also allowed the visitors to witness Maqam e Ibrahim.

NEWS | Maqam e Ibrahim (AS) is now accessible to pilgrims pic.twitter.com/FFdHjFdfcO — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) March 10, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has scrapped the requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to obtain Umrah Permits for local pilgrims aged 5 and above.

Read More: SAUDI ARABIA OUTLINES NEW ENTRY RULES FOR UMRAH PILGRIMS

The only requirement would be not to be infected with COVID-19 or suspected close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Comments