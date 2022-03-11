Friday, March 11, 2022
type here...
HomeInternational
Web Desk

Thousands attend Friday prayers at Masjid-al-Haram, Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW)  

test

RIYADH: Thousands of people attended Friday prayers at Masjid-al-Haram and Masjid e Nabvi (SAW), following a decision from Saudi Arabia to lift all COVID restrictions, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, thousands of people attended the Friday prayers at the Masjid al-Haram after authorities lifted restrictions regarding social distancing, COVID vaccination and other measures.


The Mataf, the open white area immediately around the Kaaba where tawaf takes place, remained full of people as special prayers were offered during the Friday prayers.


The authorities also allowed the visitors to witness Maqam e Ibrahim.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has scrapped the requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to obtain Umrah Permits for local pilgrims aged 5 and above.

Read More: SAUDI ARABIA OUTLINES NEW ENTRY RULES FOR UMRAH PILGRIMS

The only requirement would be not to be infected with COVID-19 or suspected close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.