Thousands stage protest outside Washington hotel against Narendra Modi

WASHINGTON D.C.: Thousands of Sikh community people hold protests on Friday in the United States capital after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed there to meet President Joe Biden, ARY News learned.

The protesters raised slogans of the separatist Khalistan movement as they accuse Modi of the massacre inflicted on their community back in India.

According to the reports, the protesters gathered near the White House and outside the hotel PM Modi is staying in and shouted slogans. They raised Khalistan flags as well.

New York court issues summons against Indian PM Narendra Modi

Earlier yesterday, as soon he arrived in the US, a New York court has issued summons against the Indian premier, over the alleged killing of several Sikhs by the Indian government.

The summons against PM Modi were issued by the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York on a civil lawsuit filed by Sikhs For Justice on September 17.

The Sikhs have made Modi a respondent in the case, Magistrate Catherine Parker has been appointed as in-charge judge to hear the case.

After the issuance of summons to Narendra Modi, panic has prevailed in the diplomatic ranks of New Delhi.

Sikhs have been protesting against the Indian government and recent policies of PM Narendra Modi, recently farmers showed their strength in India over agriculture policies.