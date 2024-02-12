Threat alert issued for Karachi

KARACHI: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has issued a threat alert for Sindh’s capital Karachi, warning of possible terrorist attacks at major places, ARY News reported on Monday.

The handout issued by the internal security watchdog read that key government buildings or installations could be targeted in the attack by terror elements.

According to the notification titled Terrorist Activities in Karachi – a copy of which is available with ARY News, four unknown terrorists prepared a suicide bomber most probably for suicide bombing in different places in Karachi.

The notification also mentioned the names of the terrorists – Arsalan, Mushtaq, Abid and Ghazanfar – who are planning for suicide bombing in port city.

It mentioned that key installations and Sindh Assembly, CM House Sindh, Press Club Karachi and Sindh High Court, hospitals and schools may be kept under strict vigilance.

NACTA warned that extreme vigilance and heightened security measures are suggested to avoid any untoward incidents.

The alert was issued amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Recently, back-to-back blasts hit Balochistan’s Pishin and Qila Saifullah, killing at least 28 people.