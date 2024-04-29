Three AVLC officers arrested for abducting Karachi citizen

KARACHI: The local police reportedly arrested three Anti Car Lifting Cell (AVLC) officers allegedly involved in the short-term kidnapping of a citizen in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The CCTV footage of the kidnapping came to light, in which the three AVLC officers, identified as Sub-Inspector Mukhtiar Ahmed, ASI Muhammad Ramzan and Constable Shamsher, can be seen abducting a citizen in police mobile.

Following the preliminary report, a case has been registered against the suspects which led the arrest of all the three AVLC officers.

Officials have condemned the actions of arrested suspects, emphasizing that there is no tolerance for such misconduct within the police department.

In a similar incident last month, three police officials were found involved in the kidnapping of two traders for ransom in Rawalpindi, an inquiry held by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations revealed.

The preliminary report of the investigation led by SSP Operations revealed that six suspects, including three policemen in uniform, abducted two businessmen.

The two traders were held hostage for four hours and later released after payment of Rs700,00 ‘ransom’.

Two police officers involved in the kidnapping have been identified while a case has been registered against the accused involved under kidnapping clauses at Cantt police station

The report said that the abductors also made a video of the kidnapped businessmen.