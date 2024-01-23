Three booked over aerial firing in GDA’s Karachi gathering

KARACHI: Taking notice of ARY News report, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) of aerial firing incident at a public gathering of the Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) candidate from PS-105 (Karachi-East).

The case has been registered under clauses of Pakistan Penal Code pertaining to murder attempt. Three persons named Abdul Rahim Marwat, Islamuddin and Sardar Shahzad have been nominated in the FIR.

“The police reached the spot but the participants of the public gathering did not cooperate with the law enforcers,” the FIR read. The police managed to identify three suspects involved in the aerial firing and nominated them in the FIR.

The accused persons are absconding since the firing incident. The firing in a crowded place could have resulted in loss of valuable lives.

Separately, Irfanullah Marwat, the GDA’s candidate from PS-105 submitted his reply to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) show-cause, maintaining that he had nothing to do with the aerial firing.

In a reply to District Monitoring Officer’s (DMO) show cause notice, Irfanullah Marwat maintained that many people attended his public gathering. “I am not aware of any sort of incident related to firing or a brawl,” the GDA aspirant added.

The ECP directed Irfanullah Marwat to ensure that no such incident takes place in future.

Read More: ECP issues show cause notice to GDA candidate over aerial firing

Earlier on January 22, the ECP issued a show cause notice to GDA candidate from Karachi over aerial firing in a public gathering.

As per reports, the ECP took notice of the aerial firing in the public gathering of GDA candidate Irfanullah Marwat in PS-105 (Karachi-East) in connection with the General Elections 2024.