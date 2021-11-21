Three coal miners shot dead in Balochistan’s Harnai

HARNAI: Three coal miners were shot dead in Balochistan’s Harnai on Sunday, confirmed the deputy commissioner.

The dreadful incident was reported in Shahrag Zalawan area in Harnai, where unidentified armed men shot dead three coal mine workers.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner Harnai said that the three workers were working in a coal mine and the deceased could not be identified immediately.

After the incident, Levies personnel cordoned off the area and started searching for the accused while the bodies were shifted to the hospital for necessary treatment.

Read more: Coal mine blast leaves seven labourers dead in Balochistan

It should be noted that in Balochistan, incidents of attacks on miners are frequent.

Earlier this year, 10 miners were slaughtered and killed in Machh area of ​​Balochistan. The banned ISIS had earlier claimed responsibility for the attack. The dead miners belonged to the Hazara co

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!