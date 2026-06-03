Heavy rainfall, strong winds and hailstorms have affected various cities across Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

At least three people lost their lives and seven others were injured in weather-related incidents. In a village near Kandhkot, one person was killed and three others injured after being struck by lightning. In Rojhan, powerful winds blew away solar panels, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to another.

In Sadiqabad, strong winds and torrential rain caused significant damage. Trees, signboards, walls and electricity poles were brought down, leaving three people injured.

In Sukkur, strong winds, rain and hail brought relief from the intense heat. In Kandhkot and surrounding areas, windstorms and dust storms caused signboards and solar panels to collapse at several locations. Similar weather conditions in Jacobabad, Thul and Garhi Khairo resulted in cooler and more pleasant temperatures.

Shahdadkot and nearby areas experienced rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, while egg-sized hailstones were reported in Qubo Saeed Khan. Rainfall accompanied by strong winds was also recorded in Mehar and surrounding localities. In Nasirabad, Dera Murad Jamali and neighbouring areas, rain and hailstorms significantly improved weather conditions.

Heavy rainfall was also reported in Mirpur (Azad Kashmir), Mangla and Islamgarh, bringing relief from the heat. Abbottabad, the Galiyat region, Nathia Gali, Ayubia and Thandiani received substantial rainfall.

Wazirabad and adjoining areas experienced dust storms followed by rain, while severe winds and storms in Peshawar and surrounding districts also reduced temperatures considerably.

In Sukkur and nearby areas, torrential rain severely disrupted communication and utility services. Electricity supply remained suspended in several parts of the city even six hours after the rainfall. According to reports, 46 grid stations within the SEPCO region were affected by the severe weather. Power supply was disrupted after multiple 132kV and 220kV transmission circuits tripped.

A spokesperson for SEPCO stated that towers, utility poles and transmission lines sustained extensive damage due to the stormy conditions. Field teams are currently engaged in restoration work to resume electricity supply in the affected areas as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, rainfall continues across various parts of the country. Rain in Rawalpindi has brought relief from the prevailing heat, with further showers expected today. Lahore experienced light rain and drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms, and additional rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. Faisalabad also recorded heavy rainfall with thunderstorms.