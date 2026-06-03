Three Royal Navy personnel have been killed after their helicopter crashed into a field overnight.

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed they died while taking part in a training exercise. Witnesses described hearing a series of explosions and a second helicopter hovering in the area between 3am and 4am today.

Pictures from the scene show the tailfin lying beside the charred remains of what is believed to be a Merlin aircraft.

Eddie Amhof, who lives near the accident site, told ITV he said an ‘almighty flash of red which lit up the sky’ after the noise of a helicopter suddenly cut out.

He said: ‘I heard this horrendous noise from a helicopter, it sounded like he was going to pitch on the roof. It was a terrible noise.

‘By the time I got out of bed, and got to the window, he’d moved away about half-a-mile.

‘And all of a sudden, no noise at all. The engines was gone.’

Eddie Amhof, who lives near the accident site, told ITV he said an ‘almighty flash of red which lit up the sky’ after the noise of a helicopter suddenly cut out.

He said: ‘I heard this horrendous noise from a helicopter, it sounded like he was going to pitch on the roof. It was a terrible noise.

‘By the time I got out of bed, and got to the window, he’d moved away about half-a-mile.

‘And all of a sudden, no noise at all. The engines was gone.’

Footage shows towering flames raging on a field where the aircraft came down, with the fire and smoke visible for miles in the night sky.

A Merlin Mk4 helicopter, the model believed to have been involved, can carry four crew and up to 24 soldiers.

The A30 and A3079 close to the crash site and a filling station have been closed while emergency crews and investigators carry out their work following the crash at around 3.45am.

The Royal Navy confirmed the aircraft was one of its helicopters and said it crashed near the A30 at Sourton shortly before 4am.

A spokesman said: ‘An investigation is underway and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.’

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions today, Sir Keir Starmer said he was aware of the crash.

He said: ‘This will be a deeply worrying time for the families and more information will be set out as soon as possible.’

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were in control of the incident scene and would share updates.

Aviation tracking website Flightradar24 shows an AgustaWestland Merlin HC4 helicopter flying in the Okehampton area shortly after 2am before it disappears from the radar.

The Royal Navy mainly operates two types of helicopters, the Merlin and Wildcat.

Merlins come in two variations, the Mk2 featuring underwater sonar and weapons capabilities, and the Mk4 nicknamed the ‘Junglies’ used for commando operations.

The smaller Wildcat can land directly on Royal Navy frigates and it is kitted with missiles and torpedoes.

Navy helicopters have been involved in accidents before.

In 2024, a Merlin Mk4 plunged into the English Channel during a military drill, killing Lieutenant Rhodri Leyshon.

During the first days of the Iraq war in 2003, two Sea King Royal Navy helicopters crashed in the Middle East, killing seven soldiers.

Six of the personnel were from the Royal Navy’s 849 Squadron based near Helston, Cornwall, while the seventh was an American soldier.

In July 1978, a helicopter crashed after hitting the Royal Navy’s destroyer HMS Devonshire during a fly-by display. The pilot survived.