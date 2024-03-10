Three dead, one injured in bike-cargo vehicle accident

NOWSHERA: As many as three individuals died, and one critically injured after a collision involved a cargo-carrying vehicle and a motorcycle on Nazim Pur Road, Nowshera, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the details, the deceased individuals were riding on a bike when a cargo vehicle collided with the bike.

Local law enforcement swiftly responded to the scene, cordoning off the area and initiating an investigation into the tragic incident.

The injured individual has been rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

