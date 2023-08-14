Three drowned while swimming in pond in Karachi

KARACHI: In a tragic incident, three people drowned while swimming in the pond in Gadap Town of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the three people – identified as Yousuf, Waqas and Allah Baksh – drowned while swimming in the pond in Gadap Town.

Meanwhile, the police and rescue teams recovered the victim’s bodies and shifted them to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The police said that the victims were residents of Karachi’s Buffer zone area.

In a similar incident in June, Sessions Judge Sheikh Mubeen Kayani along with his two sons and brother-in-law drowned in Raja Khalid Dam in Jhelum city of Punjab.

Additional district and session judge Mubeen Kayani – who was posted in Muzaffargarh – along with his two sons and brother-in-law visited Raja Khalid Dam in Jhelum for swimming.

However, the judge along with his family members drowned in the dam. In a statement, the police said that the bodies have been shifted to a private hospital while further investigation was underway.