Three fake police officers arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh police on Tuesday conducted an operation and claimed to have arrested three fake police officers from Karachi’s Orangi Town area, ARY News reported.

The police spokesperson disclosed that the arrested individuals – identified as Kamil, Sheeraz, and Rao Afnan – had been harassing citizens by impersonating police officers while wearing uniforms.

During the raid, the police officials’ recovered uniform, fake police cards, mobile and cash from the possession of he arrested individuals.

The police registered a case in relevant sections against the arrested individuals.

Last year, police officials arrested a fake police party of five persons during a raid conducted at Sabri Chowk in Karachi’s Mominabad neighbourhood.

Police officials told media that five fake cops including a person impersonating as station house officer (SHO) were arrested in the raid. The detainees were involved in many cases of abduction and extortion.

The alleged criminals have been caught red-handed while taking extortion and looting citizens in the area, police said.

The arrested men are identified as Ahsan Farooqui, Faizan, Shehbaz, Kashif and Shahid. It emerged that one of the group, Ahsan Farooqui, was posing himself a station house officer (SHO).