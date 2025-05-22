Three Fitna al-Khawarij arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Three Fitna al-Khawarij operatives were arrested in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the arrests were made in joint operation of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Mehran Town, Korangi.

The arrested were highly wanted terrorists affiliated with the proscribed group “Fitna al-Khawarij.”

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the arrested individuals have been identified as Nematullah alias Abid, Muhammad Noor alias Mani, and Sabirullah alias Daniyal. Security forces recovered arms and explosive materials from their possession.

The spokesperson added that the arrested suspects are militarily trained and were associated with the Fitna al-Khawarij commanders Roman Rais and Islam Deen.

The militants were reportedly dispatched to Karachi for extortion and targeted killings and had been tasked with targeting security forces.

During initial interrogation, Nematullah confessed to being an active member of the group. He joined the Mufti Noor Wali faction of Fitna al-Khawarij in 2018 and received military training in Barmal, Afghanistan.

Earlier on September 7 last year, security forces thwarted an attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters in Mohmand district, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the assault was carried out by a group of four suicide bombers affiliated with the extremist group Fitna al-Khawarij.