Three Fitna al-Khawarij killed in Sibi operation

SIBI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed three Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in operation near Dhadar, Sibi, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the operation was conducted near Dou Pasi Bridge, and a huge cache of arms was recovered from the killed terrorist’s possession.

The Khawarij were planning to carry out a terrorist attack, the SSP Kachi added.

Earlier on September 7, Security forces thwarted an attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters in Mohmand district, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the assault was carried out by a group of four suicide bombers affiliated with the extremist group Fitna al-Khawarij.

The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, and resultantly the khawarij, all four suicide bombers, were sent to hell before they could cause the intended damage,” it said.

The ISPR said sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.In separate incident, CTD and police killed a Fitna al-Khawarij commander Inam in a targeted operation in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The CTD and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police conducted a joint operation in Lakki Marwat, upon receiving information of the terrorists’ presence.

The operation targeted the local commander of the Fitna al-Khawarij’.During the exchange of fire, Inam alias Sarh Lumba was killed. The forces have launched a search operation to apprehend the fleeing militants.