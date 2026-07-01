Three friends die trying to save goat from well in Chishtian

CHISHTIAN: Three young men lost their lives in Saddar area of Chishtian, Bahawalnagar district, after entering a well to rescue a goat that had fallen into it, police and rescue officials said.

According to police, the incident occurred when a goat fell into a well in the area. One after another, the three men entered the well in an attempt to retrieve the animal.

Officials said that toxic gases inside the well and a severe lack of oxygen caused the men to lose consciousness, and all three died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Zain, Ali Raza, and Ali Akbar, all residents of the same village, with ages reported to be between 18 and 24 years.

Local residents informed Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence after the men failed to respond. Rescue teams reached the site and launched an operation to recover the bodies.

Officials confirmed that all three bodies were retrieved from the well, after which legal formalities were completed and the remains were handed over to the families.

The incident triggered grief and mourning in the area as the bodies were brought home for burial.

A day earlier, in the heart-wrenching incident, 14 children lost their lives, while five children and a female teacher were injured after the roof of a tuition centre collapsed in Lahore’s Kahna area.

Two other children received first aid at the scene and were sent to home, while the teacher is being treated at Lahore General Hospital.

A student who survived the incident said that some people had been working on the roof and laying bricks when it suddenly collapsed.

The student said his brother was buried under the debris and lost his life, while he narrowly escaped the horrifying incident. Another student said the class had been completing an assignment when the roof suddenly collapsed.