Three including minor girl shot dead in Rawalpindi

By Web Desk
RAWALPINDI: Three people including a minor girl were gunned down and two were injured as unknown assailants opened fire at a vehicle within the limits of Chontra police station in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesperson, the family was traveling in a vehicle, when it was targeted within the limits of Chontra police station.

Police in its initial findings said the incident seemed to be a personal enmity, while the attackers fled the scene.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the hospital, where they were identified as eight-year-old Anabiya, Muhammad Atif and Younus.

Meanwhile, CPO Khalid Hamdani while taking notice of the multiple killings has sought a report from the Chontra police.

Police investigation team is on the crime scene and evidence is being collected, the Rawalpindi police spokesperson said and added that the attackers will be rounded up soon.

Separately, at least two people were shot dead in a house near Information Technology University Quetta.

As per details, the police officials said the incident was allegedly of a personal enmity.

