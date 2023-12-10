Two shot dead over personal enmity in Quetta

QUETTA: At least two people were shot dead in a house near Information Technology University Quetta, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials said the incident is allegedly of a personal enmity whereas further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident earlier today, the station house officer (SHO) of the Khuzdar Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was martyred in an explosion targeting his vehicle.

According to police, the incident took place on Ibrahim Road in Khuzdar when a vehicle of SHO CTD Khuzdar Muhammad Murad was targeted. A bomb was fitted in the CTD official’s vehicle, said police.

Police and security forces promptly arrived at the location of the incident along with the bomb disposal squad which was assessing the scale of the blast.

Martyred SHO’s body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, said CTD police spokesperson.

In a shocking incident, a man killed his 16-year-old wife over a domestic dispute in Quetta. According to police, a man named Aurangzeb shot dead his 16-year-old wife in Nawan Kali Shah Alam area of Quetta. The accused murderer was already married and the 16-year-old girl was his third wife.

The father of the slain girl, Obaidullah told police that his daughter Nargis got married to Aurangzeb in January this year. Her mother-in-law and brother-in-law used to beat Nargis after marriage.

Furthermore, police arrested the accused murderer Aurangzeb and confiscated a pistol from him while further investigation is underway.