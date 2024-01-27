16.9 C
Three including woman killed in Malakand car accident

As many as three pedestrians were killed, while three others were severely injured after a speeding car ran over them in Malakand district, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The unfortunate incident occurred on the Batkhela bypass Road in which a speeding car collided with a motorcyclist due to excessive speed and ran over some pedestrians.

The rescue officials claimed that the three individuals, including a woman, lost their lives on the spot, while three others sustained serious injuries.

READ: Several passengers hurt in Islamabad green line bus accident

The injured individuals were immediately shifted to DHQ Hospital in Batkhela for urgent medical assistance, where the condition was reported to be critical.

However, the driver of the car abandoned the car and fled from the scene.

Meanwhile, Malakand police have initiated an investigation, and efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect.

