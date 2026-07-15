Three injured in cracker attack on Jamaat-e-Islami office in Lyari

KARACHI: Unidentified individuals attacked an under-construction building belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) by throwing a firecracker in the Baghdadi area of Lyari on Tuesday night, ARY News reported.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza confirmed that three JI activists were injured in the attack. According to eyewitnesses, a suspect on a motorcycle fled the scene after tossing the cracker at the building.

The DIG South said that we are investigating the attack with different perspectives.

The injured included Ghulam Mustafa, Abdul Baqi, and Hussain, all of whom were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Meanwhile, JI Karachi Chief Munem Zafar Khan strongly condemned the incident, calling the cowardly assault on party activists unacceptable. He demanded that law enforcement agencies immediately arrest the culprits and ensure they receive exemplary punishment.

The JI chief asserted that party workers cannot be intimidated by such actions and urged security agencies to thoroughly investigate the attack and bring the facts to light.

He also emphasized the need to foil every conspiracy aimed at disrupting peace in the city, reiterating that the JI unconditionally rejects all forms of terrorism and violence.