Three kids killed as toy bomb explodes in KP’s Tank

TANK: In a tragic incident, three children were killed after a bomb resembling a toy exploded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Tank district on Friday, reported ARY News.

Police said the minor victims aged six, seven and twelve years were brothers. They found the toy bomb in a drain and brought it to their home where it went off, a police official said.

The bodies have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. On getting information, a heavy contingent of police personnel and a bomb disposal squad reached the spot of the explosion.

On June 3, three children had lost their lives following the explosion of a hand grenade which they picked up while playing on the scene. Rescue sources said that three children were killed in an explosion of a hand grenade in the Kharotabad neighbourhood of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), the children found the hand grenade from the graveyard of Killi Badezai area of Quetta. The spokesperson confirmed the three children lost their lives while two others sustained injuries in the incident.