Three killed after plane crashes in Canada

Three people were killed on Friday after a small plane crashed in the city of Chilliwack in Canada’s British Columbia province, officials said.

The plane – a Piper PA-34 Seneca, a twin-engined light aircraft – crashed into trees and bushes behind a motel, near the local airport. Chilliwack is about 100 kilometres (62 miles) east of Vancouver.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it was sending investigators.

All three people onboard, including the pilot, were killed and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it was notifying the next of kin.

Haylie Morris, who worked nearby, told the Vancouver Sun she watched the plane go down in front of her.

“(I) started running and I saw it go into the forest across the street, crash through the trees,” Morris told the newspaper.

Officials said the scene was contained and there were no other reported injuries or risks to the public.

