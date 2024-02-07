Three killed in Karachi grenade explosion on eve of elections 2024

KARACHI: Just hours before the General Elections 2024, a hand grenade blast occurred in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, leaving three persons dead and two injured, ARY News reported citing police sources.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur said that a grenade exploded in the hands of 17-year-old Farooq, the son of a police officer. The SSP said that Farooq came out of his residence in Haji Limu Goth of Gulshan-e-Iqbal with a hand grenade that exploded, resulting in his death.

A passerby boy was also killed in the incident while three others including a woman were wounded. The woman who sustained injuries breathe her last at the hospital

SSP Irfan Bahadur said that the brother of the Farooq has been detained. The investigation is being conducted while Farooq’s house has also been searched.

Meanwhile, Sindh caretaker Home Minister Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz took notice of the incident. The home minister asked DIG East and concerned SSP to reach the crime scene and inform him accordingly.

Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz also directed the law enforcement agencies ensure fool-proof security in the province.