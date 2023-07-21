Three killed, over 20 injured in M9 motorway accident

JAMSHORO: Three passengers died and over 20 got injured in an accident on M9 Motorway on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to police, a passenger bus en route to Hyderabad from Karachi met an accident with a truck on the motorway.

As a result, three passengers died on the spot while over 20 were injured. The injured and bodies were moved to nearby hospital by the rescue sources.

Earlier in Feb 2023, at least 14 members of a wedding party, including women and children, were killed and 64 people were injured after a bus fell into a ravine and overturned near Kallar Kahar.

Rescue and police officials said that 12 passengers passed away at the spot while two others expired at the hospital. The driver of the bus was also killed in the fatal accident.