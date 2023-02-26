Four killed, several injured in Barkhan blast

BARKHAN: At least four people were killed while 12 others sustained injuries in a blast that took place inside the Rakhni market in Balochistan’s Barkhan, ARY News reported on Sunday quoting police.

Barkhan Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Najeeb Pandarani confirmed that four people had been killed as a result of a blast in Barkhan.

According to police, the explosive material was apparently planted in a motorcycle which blew up through a remote-controlled device.

The blast damaged several cars, motorcycles and shops, said the police.

Soon after the blast, a heavy contingent of security forces reached the incident area and cordoned it off to carry out an initial investigation.

Rescue workers shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

PM, CM Balochistan condemn blast

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the bombing and ordered authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the victims.

He promised “stern action” against those behind the attack.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has also condemned the terrorist attack in the Barkhan market.

Bizenjo expressed sorrow over the causalities and sought a report on the blast from the provincial police chief. The chief minister prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He also directed authorities concerned to tighten security in province.

