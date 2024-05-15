Three killed, two injured on personal enmity in Charsadda

PESHAWAR: Three persons have been killed and two others injured as unknown assailants opened fire on them at Charsadda motorway, ARY News reported citing police.

While confirming the causalities, the police said that the incident seemed to be of a personal enmity whereas further investigation is underway.

The police said that the deceased and their colleagues were attacked when they were crossing the Charsadda motorway. According to police, the assailants managed to escape after the firing, while efforts were being made to arrest them.

The dead bodies and wounded persons have been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital for legal formalities and treatment respectively.

Heavy contingents of district and motorway police reached the police.

