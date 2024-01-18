Three minor kids found dead in Sahiwal

A horrific incident was reported from Sahiwal where unidentified suspects slit the throats of three minor kids and poisoned their mother, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the rescue sources, the woman was shifted to the hospital in critical condition due to the poisoning, while three children were found dead in Sahiwal.

READ: Lahore woman confesses murder of three members of in-laws

The rescue officials revealed that the deceased children were identified as seven-year-old Alisha, five-year-old Sadiya, and two-and-a-half-year-old Farhan.

Rescue sources further added that the tragic incident occurred in the rural area of Sahiwal, meanwhile, the Kasur police have reached the spot for gathering evidence.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the incident is not yet known, however, police are investigating the case to arrest the culprits.