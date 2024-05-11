Three naan/roti tandoors sealed in Karachi

KARACHI: In a bid to enforce government-set prices, the Karachi administration launched a crackdown against the tandoors selling naan/roti at arbitrary prices, ARY News reported on Saturday.

During the crackdown, a total of three indoor shops located at Khadda Market and Chand Bibi Road were sealed for selling naan/roti at increased prices.

Earlier the Commissioner of Karachi instructed the deputy commissioners, urging compliance with the government-set rates and signaling a zero-tolerance approach towards violators in the city, and directed Naanbais to adhere to the government-set rates.

Earlier this week, the Naan Bai Association announced a strike across Punjab starting from Wednesday against what they called an ‘unjust’ price issued by the authorities concerned.

The association said that all tandoors across the province would remain closed from Wednesday. Terming the new price issued by the government as unjust, the Naan Bai Association demanded that new prices should be announced

After the Punjab government’s directive to set the price of roti at Rs 16, the Nanbai Association had earlier issued a 96-hour ultimatum, demanding a reduction in flour prices.

The Nanbai Association also threatened to initiate a province-wide shutter-down strike if their demands were not met.

Condemning the crackdown against the tandoor shops in Punjab, the Nanbai Association demanded to fix the price of a 20kg flour bag to Rs 1600 to sell the roti at Rs 16.