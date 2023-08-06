Three nabbed for acid attack in Karachi

KARACHI: Police arrested three suspects for carrying out an acid attack on a woman in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police said that a woman suffered serious burn wounds after being attacked by acid. The officials said that the suspects hurled acid on the mother-of-three when she was sleeping.

The woman was shifted to the Burns Ward in critical condition. Police said three suspects have been arrested after being spotted by the woman.

In January, two teenagers had suffered burn injuries in an acid attack by an unidentified man in Nawabshah city of Sindh’s Shaheed Benazirabad District.

According to details, the incident took place in mobile market near A-Section police station, where an unidentified man threw acid on two teenagers and fled the spot.

In a statement, police said one of the victims – identified as Sheeraz – claimed the attacker was his close relative. The incident is said to be the result of an old grudge. The victims were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

In another acid attack in January, two sisters had gotten seriously wounded and lost their eyes after facing an acid attack in Karachi’s Korangi.

A youth had gotten got furious after his marriage proposal was rejected by the family. The accused threw acid on the sisters in the Bagh-e-Korangi area when they were returning from a factory with their brother.

Both sisters lost their eyes in the acid attack besides sustaining burn wounds.

The father of the victims had lodged a complaint to the police station and stated that a man namely Amir sent a marriage proposal for one of his daughters. Upon rejection, he hurled acid at his daughters, he added.