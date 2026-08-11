Three new IHC judges likely to take oath today

ISLAMABAD: Three new judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) are likely to take their oath today, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The three new judges are Justice Shahrukh Arjumand, Justice Umair Majeed Malik, and Justice Ayza Shaukat.

IHC Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar will administer the oath to the judges.

President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the summary of their appointment.

The Ministry of Law and Justice will issue the formal notification of their appointment.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place following the issuance of the notification by the ministry.

Courtrooms for all three judges have been prepared, and their respective staff has also been assigned.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the appointment of additional judges to the Lahore, Sindh, Peshawar, Islamabad and Balochistan High Courts.

The appointment of 24 judges was pending approved by the JCP in two separate meetings, including recommendations for the appointment of three additional judges to the Islamabad High Court, 10 to the Lahore High Court (LHC), three to the Sindh High Court (SHC) and three to the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

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It also recommended the confirmation of four additional judges of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and a six-month extension in the tenure of an additional judge of the SHC.