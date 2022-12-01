Three new IHC judges take oath

ISLAMABAD: Three newly appointed additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday took oath of their offices and formally started performing duties.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq administered the oath from new judges, including justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq, Justice Arbab Tahir and Justice Saman Riffat during a ceremony organised inside the premises of IHC. The event was attended by a large number of lawyers, judges and other personalities.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the new judges started performing their duties in their courts.

It may be noted that President Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the regularisation of three Islamabad High Court (IHC) additional judges.

The president regularized the three additional judges under article 175A 13.

