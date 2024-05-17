Three Pakistanis ‘abducted’ in Iran

SIALKOT: Three Pakistanis have been abducted in Iran, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting relatives of the abductees.

The relatives said that Pakistani citizens hailing from Punjab’s Sialkot left for Iran on visas through agent.

They further said they had received a video of the torture of their loved ones by the kidnappers, who have demanded Rs8 million ransom, each, for their release.

The Pakistani government has been urged to take notice of the matter.

Read more: Iran hands over bodies of nine Pakistani labourers

Earlier on January 27, unknown assailants gunned down at least nine Pakistani nationals and injured three others in the suburb of the city of Saravan in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan Baluchestan.

According to the information available with ARY News, among the victims, five hailed from different areas of Alipur in Punjab province and had been working iN iRAN for the past decade.