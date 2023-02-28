Three Pakistanis perished in Libya boat wreck: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Tuesday that three Pakistanis perished in a boat wreck near Benghazi in Libya on Sunday last.

She said our embassy in Tripoli is facilitating the process of transportation of the mortal remains to Pakistan.

In an earlier, separate tragic incident, 3 Pakistani nationals perished in a boat wreck near #Benghazi, #Libya. @PakinLibya_ is facilitating the process of transportation of the mortal remains to #Pakistan. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 28, 2023

In a relevant statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the death of two Pakistanis in the February 26 migrant boat tragedy in Italy.

The FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch wrote on Twitter, “With great sorrow, we can confirm that two Pakistanis have lost their lives in the tragic incident of the boat capsized off the coast of Italy, as identified by their families.”

It was learnt that the national women’s football and hockey player Shahida Raza was also among the victims of Italy’s migrant boat tragedy.

Baloch added, “However, another Pakistani national has alhamdulillah been found among survivors in the same incident, bringing the total Pakistani survivors to 17.”

The spokesperson said, “Pakistani embassy in Italy remains engaged to assist in the matter. Embassy officials have met survivors and are in contact with Italian authorities as well.”

Comments