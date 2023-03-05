Three people killed as truck hits motorcycle in Karachi

KARACHI: Three people were killed when a speeding truck hit a motorcycle in Karachi’s Landhi area on Sunday, ARY News reported.

As per police, the incident occurred near Murtaza Chowrangi, Landhi, where a truck hit motorcyclists, resulting in three deaths on the spot.

The driver of the truck fled away, while the bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital, where two of the deceased were identified as Imran and Tanvir.

In a separate accident on February 19, at least two people were killed and seven others sustained injuries in a horrific road accident near Nooriabad.

The incident took place near Nooriabad, when a trailer collided with a truck, rescue sources said. As a result, two people lost their lives and seven others sustained injuries.

After being informed, the rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured and deceased to the hospital for treatment and autopsies.

