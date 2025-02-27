web analytics
Three police personnel robbed at gunpoint in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Three police personnel were robbed at gunpoint by armed dacoits in Peshawar.

The incident occurred at the Budhni road where the robbers, wielding guns, held the policemen at gunpoint and snatched their valuables.

One of the dacoits was injured when policemen attempted to resist during the robbery. Despite the brief confrontation, the dacoits managed to escape, leaving their motorcycle behind.

The victims, who are undergoing training at the Khyber Police Training School, were on leave when the incident occurred, police officials said.

Special teams have been formed, under the supervision of ASP Chamkani, to apprehend the culprits. An investigation is currently underway.

Read More: Policeman robbed at gunpoint in Karachi

Earlier in a similar case, a policeman from the special branch wing was robbed of his government-issued motorcycle and mobile phone in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The incident took place near Malir 15 flyover when two suspects, on a motorcycle without a number plate, held the policeman at gunpoint and snatched his bike, mobile phone and other valuables.

The police launched an investigation into the matter and have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified suspects.

