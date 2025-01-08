web analytics
22.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Policeman robbed at gunpoint in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A policeman from the special branch wing was robbed of his government-issued motorcycle and mobile phone in Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The incident took place near Malir 15 flyover when two suspects, on a motorcycle without a number plate, held the policeman at gunpoint and snatched his bike, mobile phone and other valuables.

The police launched an investigation into the matter and have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified suspects.

Read more: WATCH: Robbers open fire at chasing police officers in Karachi

Earlier, in September 2024, robbers attacked policemen and snatched their weapons and mobile phones at M-9 Motorway in Malir.

The policemen were patrolling when they were attacked and robbed by the robbers. The case was registered at Gadap Police Station on the complaint of injured Sub-Inspector Shehzad.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.