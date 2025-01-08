Policeman robbed at gunpoint in Karachi

KARACHI: A policeman from the special branch wing was robbed of his government-issued motorcycle and mobile phone in Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The incident took place near Malir 15 flyover when two suspects, on a motorcycle without a number plate, held the policeman at gunpoint and snatched his bike, mobile phone and other valuables.

The police launched an investigation into the matter and have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified suspects.

Earlier, in September 2024, robbers attacked policemen and snatched their weapons and mobile phones at M-9 Motorway in Malir.

The policemen were patrolling when they were attacked and robbed by the robbers. The case was registered at Gadap Police Station on the complaint of injured Sub-Inspector Shehzad.