Three policemen injured in Turbat blast

TURBAT: At least three policemen were injured in a blast near Circuit House Chowk Turbat, ARY News reported.

As per details, the blast occurred when the police vehicles were passing by the area injuring at least three policemen.

Interior Minister Mir Zia Langau condemned the blast and sought the report of a blast from the officials.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also condemned the Turbat blast saying that the purpose of such terrorist attacks is to create hurdles in the development of Balochistan but they will never succeed to disturb the peace of Balochistan.

Earlier, at least four people were killed while eight sustained injuries in a blast near Shara-e-Iqbal, Bukhari Centre, Quetta.

Read more: Four killed, eight injured in Quetta blast

According to police officials, the explosion occurred when the vehicle of the Superintendent of Police (SP) investigation Saddar was passing by.

The officials confirmed that the SP investigation Saddar was not in his vehicle when the explosion took place. Several vehicles were also damaged as a result of the explosion.

Pakistan has recently witnessed a surge in terror incidents as one person was killed and 13 others sustained injuries after an explosion ripped through Sabzal Road in Quetta.

The explosion occurred at Sabzal Road in Quetta, resulting in more than a dozen injuries. “One of the victims succumbed to injuries while being shifted to a hospital,” they said, adding that the injured also included women and children.