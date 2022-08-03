Three siblings drown in pond in Larkana

LARKANA: In yet another incident of drowning, three siblings lost their lives after falling into a pond in Larkana on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the children were playing when they slipped into a pond near their house in Moen Jo Daro, Larkana.

The deceased were identified as six-year-old, Aliya, Muzammil,5 and four years old Ghulam Rasool. The deceased children are siblings.

The bodies of three children have been fished by the relatives and were moved to Dokri Taluka Hospital.

Read more: Balochistan: Death toll from flood, torrential rains reaches 136

On July 19, a four-member family drowned at a nullah in Karachi’s Shadman Town after their motorbike slipped into the overflowing drain as two of them were later saved by rescue teams.

Rescue officials said that four members of a family including the husband, wife and children were moving on a motorbike in Shadman Town when they lost track of the road during the heavy rain spell and slipped into the overflowing nullah.

Comments