Balochistan: Death toll from flood, torrential rains reaches 136

QUETTA: Torrential rains and flash floods continued to wreak havoc in different parts of Balochistan, pushing up the death toll to 136, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Monday.

According to a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), at least 136 people – including 33 women and 47 children – were killed in torrential rains and flash floods across Balochistan.

The deaths occurred in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dukki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibi. A total of 13,535 houses were collapsed or partially damaged due to the ongoing heavy rains and floods.

The report further stated that six highways covering 640 kilometers have also been severely affected in the rains and flood. Almost 16 bridges were collapsed across the province due to heavy rains and flood.

The PDMA added that over 23,000 livestock have also died in rain-related accidents. Meanwhile, large-scale relief and rehabilitation operations are underway in all affected areas of the province.

PM Shehbaz arrives in Balochistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in flood-affected Balochistan to review rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures in the province.

The prime minister was received at the Quetta Airport by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and other provincial ministers.

Read More: ‘CENTRE WORKING WITH BALOCHISTAN GOVT TO PROVIDE RELIEF TO PEOPLE’

The premier will visit the camps set up at Khushnoob in district Qila Saifullah. He will also talk to media persons on the occasion. PM Shehbaz Sharif will also visit the flood-affected areas in Chaman and interact with the local people.

Comments