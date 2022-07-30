‘Centre working with Balochistan govt to provide relief to people’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that the Centre was working with Balochistan government to provide relief to the people after heavy rains and floods unleashed devastation in the province, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister wrote: “I visited the flood-hit areas of Balochistan today to oversee the ongoing relief work [and] express solidarity with the affected people.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the Centre was working with the provincial government to provide immediate relief to the people, assuring that the work will be further accelerated.

Giving details about the devastation from torrential rains and floods, the premier noted that about 300 including 124 people from Balochistan have lost lives in the floods.

“Although there is no compensation for huaman life, the federal government is paying Rs1 million to every household of the deceased. I have also ordered increase in financial assistance for damaged houses,” the prime minister announced.

In another tweet, PM Shehbaz Sharif assured the flood affectees that the government will not leave any stone unturned to provide them relief.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif visited flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh to review rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures after heavy rains and floods have unleashed devastation in both provinces.

He also took an aerial view of Goth Ali Mardan Shambani. Later, the prime minister visited flood and rain-affected areas of Jhal Magis and announced compensation.

