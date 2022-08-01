PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in flood-hit Balochistan

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in flood-affected Balochistan to review rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the prime minister was received at the Quetta Airport by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and other provincial ministers.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Ministers Sardar Israr Tareen, Maulana Abdul Wasay, Shahzain Bugti, Minister of State Muhammad Hashim Notezai, and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz accompanied the prime minister.

Chairman NDMA Lt General Akhtar Nawaz briefing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding rescue and relief operations in flood hit areas of #Balochistan on the way to #Quetta#APPNews@CMShehbaz #balochistanfloods @ndmapk pic.twitter.com/lC6K8Yjhra — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) August 1, 2022

Upon his arrival at Quetta Airport, the prime minister will be given a detailed briefing regarding the ongoing relief activities in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

The prime minister will visit the camps set up at Khushnoob in district Qila Saifullah. He will also talk to media persons on the occasion. PM Shehbaz Sharif will also visit the flood-affected areas in Chaman and interact with the local people.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the flood-affected cities of Taank and Dera Ismail Khan was postponed due to weather conditions. He was scheduled to visit, the severely flood-affected cities of Balochistan, Taank and DG Khan.

Earlier on July 30, the prime minister visited flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh to review rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures after heavy rains and floods have unleashed devastation in both provinces.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, NDMA Chairman Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz, Balochistan Chief Secretary, and other concerned officials briefed the prime minister about the rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas of the province.

