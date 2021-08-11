Three siblings go missing under mysterious circumstances in KP’s Swat

SWAT: In a strange incident reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three children went missing under mysterious circumstances in the Swat district of KP, ARY News reported.

According to details, three children who went outside on Sunday night haven’t returned home after a passage of 72 hours.

The incident was reported within the limits of Saidu police station of Swat district.

Meanwhile, Police have started searching the victims and registered a case on the father’s complaint.

The parents have appealed to the KP chief minister to take notice of the incident and recover their children.

In a similar incident, four sisters from Pakpattan who mysteriously went missing from their home were found safe and sound in Lahore.

SSP Ayesha Butt had said in a statement that the girls had left the house after having a fight with their parents. She added that a police team located the girls within a few hours via modern technology.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had also taken notice of the incident and directed authorities to immediately recovered the girls.