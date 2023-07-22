Three sisters’ murder suspect makes startling revelations

29.9 C
MUZAFFARGARH: The youth who killed his three minor sisters in Muzaffargarh has made startling revelations about the murders, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking to ARY News exclusively, the suspect – identified as Basit – told that he wanted to kill the entire family.

However, he said, he changed his intention to kill his mother after seeing her face. The suspect refused to answer the question regarding killing his sisters.

On Monday, three sisters were brutally slaughtered in Thermal Colony area of Muzaffargarh district.

Police had detained three brothers of the girls on suspicion and found one of them, identified as Basit, suspicious during interrogation. Later, Basit confessed to the crime and led the police to the murder weapon.

He allegedly told the police that the family showed more love to his sisters instead of him. In his statement, he also said he was fond of playing PUBG from where he learnt the style of killing.

Police told the media that the accused is seemingly suffering from inferiority complex. They added that police also recovered a murder weapon from the accused.

The suspect told the police that at the time of the incident, his father had gone to work, the mother was also not home. The suspect’s other brother who was at home was sent by him to get flour from the flourmill before he killed all three sisters.

The minor victims were Fatima (7), Zahra Ijaz (8), and Areesha (11).

