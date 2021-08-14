Three students die after eating ‘unhygienic food’ in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Three seminary students died on Saturday after they ate ‘unhygienic food’ in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred within the limits of Chountra police station of Rawalpindi.

According to sources, the seminary students had complained to their teacher of pain in their abdomen on Friday night. The children were immediately shifted to hospital but their condition got worse improve and died on Saturday morning.

Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies of the children to District Headquarters Hospital.

However, police have said that the post mortem was necessary to ascertain the cause of deaths.

Meanwhile, DG food authority took notice of the incident and dispatched teams to the incident site for the inspection of food and further investigation.

In a simar incident that was reported last year, as many as 168 people fainted due to the consumption of unhygienic foodstuff in Larkana.

The incident took place in village Habib Bughio, where 168 people fell unconscious after consuming unhygienic food in a marriage ceremony.