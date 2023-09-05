Three suspects arrested for smuggling Iranian petrol in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh police successfully executed an operation and thwarted the smuggling attempt of non-custom paid Iranian diesel in district west, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In two different operations, the Manghopir police claim to arrested three smugglers allegedly involved in the smuggling of non-custom paid Iranian diesel.

According to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Fida Hussain Mastoi, the three arrested individuals were identified as Shehbaz, Ghafoor, and John Sher.

Furthermore, a Truck containing 1500 liters of Iranian diesel and a Suzuki containing 1000 liters of Iranian petrol was seized from the three arrested individuals.

Meanwhile, the local police filed the First Information Report (FIR) against the arrested individuals and handed over to the investigating authorities for further legal action.

Earlier to this, Karachi police have foiled a bid to smuggle Iranian diesel, worth Rs9.6 million, into the city.

The police during an action in the city’s Orangi Town area, seized an oil tanker filled with 31,000 Iranian diesel worth Rs9.6 million.

DIG Fida Mastoi said Muhammad Qasim and Muhammad Yaseen have been arrested and handed over to the Pakistan Customs authorities.

On Friday, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed the customs authorities and law enforcement agencies to strictly curb the smuggling of sugar, petroleum products, urea, agricultural products and other items.