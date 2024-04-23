25.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Three terrorists gunned down, one arrested in Pishin IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were gunned down while another was arrested in injured condition in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s (KP) Pishin district, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Pishin on reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were gunned down while another sustained bullet injuries – who was later arrested.

Meanwhile, weapons along with a large quantity of explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” it added.

The operation comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

 

