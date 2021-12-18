Three terrorists killed in Bajaur, N. Waziristan raids: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Saturday killed terrorist commander Ghafoor alias Jaleel during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Inter-Services Public Relations (|SPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, the terrorist commander Ghafoor alias Jaleel was a close associate of Moulvi Faqir Muhammad and was involved in many terrorist activities.

During an exchange of fire, one soldier was also injured, it added.

In another clearance operation carried out by security forces today, two terrorists were killed in the Boya area of North Waziristan district, said ISPR.

Terrorists were spotted fleeing from Mohammad khel Village towards Vezda Sar and killed during an exchange of fire, the army’s media wing said in a statement.

On December 14, A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in an attack over checkpost along the Pakistan-Iran border on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Read more: SIX TERRORISTS INCLUDING BLA COMMANDER KILLED IN BALOCHISTAN IBO: ISPR

According to the ISPR, a group of terrorists, in a cowardly attack, targeted a Pakistani check post along Pak-Iran border in Abdoi sector, Balochistan.

The army’s media wing had said that during a heavy exchange of fire, Lance Naek Zaheer Ahmed, a resident of Noshki, embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly.

Security forces responded to the attack in a befitting manner and forced the terrorists to run away. The ISPR had said that terrorists are trying to sabotage peace in Balochistan and added that security forces will foil heinous designs of the enemies of Pakistan.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!