Three terrorists killed in DI Khan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media affairs wing, the security forces carried out an intelligence operation in D I Khan and three terrorist were gunned down in the exchange of fire.

The armed force media wing said the killed terrorists were involved in the killing of five police personnel and other anti-state activities.

Arms, and explosive material were recovered from the killed terrorists’ possession during the operation, the statement added.

“Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the press release stated.

Earlier, a terrorist was killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Tirah area of Khyber district.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an IBO was conducted after Tirah, Khyber district. During an intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and three injured by the security forces.

According to the military’s media wing, arms, and explosive material were recovered from the killed terrorists’ possession during the IBO, the statement added.