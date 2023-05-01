Three terrorists killed, two arrested in Tank, DI Khan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were killed while two were arrested during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Tank district and Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), ARY News reported on Monday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, a fierce fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists which resulted in the killing of three terrorists including a wanted terrorist Jabbar Shah aka Shah Alam.

The military’s media wing said that two terrorists were also arrested in injured condition. Pakistan armed forces are determined to wipe the menace of terrorism from Pakistan, the ISPR said.

Earlier today, a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan.

The security forces conducted IBO in Dera Ismail Khan. During the IBO, TTP Gandapur terrorist commander Jabbar Shah was killed and two other terrorists were injured.

The terrorist commander Jabbar Shah was involved in attacks on polio teams, receiving ransom money and sectarian killings.

This is the second successful operation of the law enforcement agencies in this area as they earlier killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation.

