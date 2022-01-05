Three wagons of freight train derail near Tando Adam

SANGHAR, Sindh: Three wagons of a freight train carrying coal from Karachi to Lahore derailed near Tando Adam railway station on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The derailment of the freight train wagons caused the closure of a railway track. The railway administration rushed to the derailment site and disconnected one out of the three derailed wagons.

The officials told the media that the technical staff were facing difficulties to restore the railway track owing to darkness.

Earlier in November, eight wagons of a freight train carrying coal from Karachi to Daud Khel had derailed near Piplan railway station

The wagons of the coal train had derailed due to the dilapidated condition of the railway tracks.

A heavy crane along with crew departed from Kundian Junction had been sent to move the derailed wagons. Due to the derailment incident, the rail traffic had remained suspended on both up and down tracks of the Kundian-Multan section for hours.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!