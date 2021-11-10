Eight wagons of coal train derail near Piplan railway station

MIANWALI: Eight wagons of a freight train carrying coal from Karachi to Daud Khel derailed near Piplan railway station on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that the wagons of the coal train derailed due to the dilapidated condition of the railway tracks.

A heavy crane along with crew departed from Kundian Junction to move the derailed wagons. Due to the derailment incident, the rail traffic remained suspended on both up and down tracks of the Kundian-Multan section.

The railway officials said in a statement that orders were issued to the concerned staff to restore the track at the earliest. They added that it could take 12 hours to fully restore the railway track.

READ: FIVE BOGIES OF FREIGHT TRAIN DERAIL AT MANDO DAIRO RAILWAY STATION

Earlier on October 1, several wagons of a coal train had derailed near Chichawatni while moving towards Karachi from Sahiwal, however, no casualty was reported in the incident.

The coal train derailment incident that occurred in Qadirabad had caused disruption in the railway operations as many of its wagons overturned on the track.

Several passenger trains had been stopped at Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal and Mian Channu as the up and down tracks remained blocked for hours due to the coal train derailment.

