Three women killed in Lahore hostel blaze

LAHORE: At least three women were killed and two others fell unconscious as a result of fire broke out at girls hostel in Lahore here on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, three women identified as Neelum (22), Muneza (25) and Rubeeka (42) died when their hostel located at Raiwand road caught fire.

Two other girls living in the same hostel also fell unconscious due to the blaze. The rescue and police team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

On June 10. a man was set ablaze by in-laws at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital.

The deceased man was identified as Stephen who visited the residence of in-laws in Lahore to reconcile with his wife, Urooj after she went back to her parents following a domestic dispute two weeks ago.

However, the verbal fight turned violent between Stephen and his in-laws as they poured petrol on him and set him on fire.